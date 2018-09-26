Texans' Andre Hal: Lymphoma in remission
Hal's (illness) Hodgkin's Lymphoma is in remission.
This is great news for the Texans safety, whose long-term health at one point seemed in serious jeopardy. Houston will continue to monitor Hal's recovery closely, but the 26-year-old could be eligible to return as soon as Week 7 of the regular season. Kareem Jackson and Justin Reid have struggled opposite Tyrann Mathieu, so Hal will be boost to the team's defensive rotation whenever he is able to retake the field.
