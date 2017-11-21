Texans' Andre Hal: Records pick in win
Hal finished Sunday's victory over the Cardinals with four tackles (three solo) and an interception.
Hal's interception marked his third on the season. Also, it was his fourth consecutive game with at least four tackles. The 25-year-old did his work across 55 defensive snaps (95.0 percent), which was the second highest on the team.
