Hal (illness) has been removed from the Non-Football Illness list and can now return to practice, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

After a battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma that lasted a few months, it appears Hal is on the cusp of making his return to the practice field for the Texans. He played 943 defensive snaps for the Texans last year, though it's unclear how his playing time will be impacted this season by the team's signing of Tyrann Mathieu once he's ready to return to game action.