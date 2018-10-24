Texans' Andre Hal: Ruled out
Hal (shoulder) won't play against the Dolphins on Thursday.
After beating Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Hal made his season debut last week against the Jaguars. He played 43 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but seemingly injured his shoulder during the contest, causing him to miss practice this week. Justin Reid will likely get extended time on the field in Hal's absence.
