Hal hauled in his first two interceptions of the season in Sunday's tilt with the Titans to go along with four tackles (one solo).

Hal picked off Marcus Mariota on the fist drive of the game, and then once again shortly before halftime. He made the most of just 31 snaps (76%), as the the blowout win did not require a heavy workload. Hal will look to carry his momentum into Sunday night's clash with the Chiefs.