Roberts is signing a two-year contract with the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The contract reportedly is worth up to $5.95 million, though some of that may be in unlikely-to-be-earned incentives. Roberts has primarily served as a return specialist throughout the second half of his career, reaching the Pro Bowl three straight seasons from 2018 to 2020. It's an odd luxury signing for a team that otherwise seems to be rebuilding, unless they for some reason think Roberts can re-emerge as a receiving threat in his age-33 campaign.