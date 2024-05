Beck missed Thursday's practice because of a calf strain, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This is expected to be a short-term issue for Beck. The 28-year-old fullback is looking to hold off Troy Hairston (back) for the starting gig in 2024. Through 15 games last season, Beck rushed five times for three yards and a score and caught 11 of 13 targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 94 yards and a touchdown as a kick returner.