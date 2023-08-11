Beck sustained a minor knee injury during Thursday's preseason game against New England, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports. He finished with one target in Houston's 20-9 win.

Beck was seen limping following the game, but he was able to jog off the field immediately after the incident. "Beck will be fine," Ryans said. "He banged his knee up a little bit, but we'll get further tests. As of right now, looks like he'll be fine." Beck is expected to serve a hybrid role in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's offense, similar to how Kyle Juszczyk was used in San Francisco. He'll also have a role on special teams.