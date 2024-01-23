Beck did not log a carry nor was he targeted in Houston's 34-10 playoff loss to Baltimore last Saturday. He finished the season with five carries for three yards and a touchdown, while catching 11 of 13 targets for 55 yards and two receiving TDs.

Beck achieved a rare feat for a fullback, scoring as a runner, receiver and a returner -- his 85-yard kickoff return shifted momentum in a Week 3 win over the Jaguars. He has one year left on a two-year deal and will likely reprise his role as a blocking back that can also fill in at tight end if needed. The major uncertainty is for whom Beck will be blocking. Devin Singletary, who finished the season as the top back, enters unrestricted free agency, while former top back Dameon Pierce fell off the radar in 2023.