Beck (calf) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

The 27-year-old was originally listed as questionable after popping up on Houston's injury report as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a calf injury, and it now seems as if he won't be able to play through that issue Sunday. Beck's next chance to play will come in Week 18 against the Colts.