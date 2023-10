Beck did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers in Week 4.

Beck was on the field for a season-high 34 snaps Sunday, and Houston had its most success on the ground (3.7 yards per carry) in the win. He has just two carries and one target through four weeks, and Beck's biggest contribution has been on special teams, including an 85-yard kickoff return Week 3 against Jacksonville.