Beck (knee) played during Saturday's 28-3 preseason loss to the Dolphins. He did not catch his lone target.

Beck, who hurt his knee during the first preseason game, was on the field for the team's second game Saturday. He was part of a goal-line package on the Texans' first drive and was targeted in the red zone, although quarterback C.J. Stroud was under immediate pressure, and it's uncertain if Beck was the primary read on the play. Both Beck and tight end Dalton Keene lined up as a blocking back on separate plays for Dameon Pierce at the goal line.