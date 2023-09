Beck returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.

The Jaguars had scored 10 straight points in the third quarter, pulling within one score, when Beck fielded a short kickoff, fumbled it, then found daylight down the right sideline. He was an unlikely momentum shifter. Beck, who plays both fullback and tight end, last scored a touchdown as a receiver for Denver in 2019. He has two carries and zero targets through three games for the Texans.