Beck logged 15 of 56 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a 26-yard reception in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets.

Beck's third-quarter reception was the biggest play of the day for a Texans offense that struggled to move the ball even before starting quarterback C.J. Stroud exited the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion. The fullback has now recorded a reception in three straight contests, but he's unlikely to emerge as a higher-priority option in the passing attack in the final four weeks of the regular season regardless of whether Stroud is able to play in any of those contests or not.