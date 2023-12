Beck caught both of his targets for six yards, including a one-yard touchdown reception, in Sunday's 36-22 loss to Cleveland in Week 16.

Beck caught one of two garbage-time touchdown throws from backup quarterback Davis Mills in the loss. He mostly serves as a blocking back for Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary but occasionally is used as a tight end or receiver out of the backfield. Beck has at least one catch in seven of the last eight games.