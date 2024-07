The Texans placed Beck (calf) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Beck appears to still be dealing with the same calf strain he was late May. He'll be eligible to come off the PUP list at any point in training camp, when cleared to practice, but if Beck is forced to miss significant time it'll negatively impact his chances against Troy Hairston in Houston's fullback competition.