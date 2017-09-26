Play

The Texans waived Jones on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jones' release comes in the wake of the news that fellow wideout Will Fuller (collarbone) could make his season debut Sunday against the Titans. In spite of Fuller's absence, Jones, who was with the team in Weeks 1 and 3, logged just one snap across those two games.

