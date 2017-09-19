Texans' Andy Jones: Re-signed by Texans
The Texans re-signed Jones on Monday.
With a plethora of injuries at tight end, Jones got the short end of the stick and was let go in order to promote a replacement from the practice squad. However, the team has now opted to bring the 23-year-old back to the club where he will presumably provide depth at wide receiver.
