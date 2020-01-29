Play

Blackson started 15 of 16 games and recorded 20 tackles in 2019.

This was the first season as a primary starter at defensive end for Blackson, who has two years remaining on his contract. He's a known quantity to new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, which should put him in a position to compete for a starting job along the line in 2020. At 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, the 27-year-old product of Auburn could slide over to nose tackle if the Texans don't bring back D.J. Reader.

