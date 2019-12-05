Play

Blackson (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Blackson missed Sunday's win over the Patriots due to the shoulder issue but is apparently fully recovered from the injury. The 27-year-old figures to reclaim his starting role, though he's played fewer than 50 percent of defensive snaps in all but one game this season.

