Blackson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Blackson was able to put in limited practices all week. While the 27-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, Charles Omenihu would be the likely replacement if Blackson is forced to sit out.

