The Texans and Blackson agreed on a three-year, $12 million contract on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Blackson recorded 24 tackles, one sack and three passes defended in 16 games last season. The 6'4, 320-pound defensive end is likely to play a rotational role on the Texans' defensive line again in 2019.

