Blackson signed a contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While the Texans elected not to tender Blackson as a restricted free agent, he's back in the fold after spending the final nine games of the 2017 season with the Texans. The 25-year-old recorded nine tackles and one pass break-up with Houston, and will likely serve as a rotational defensive lineman again in 2018.