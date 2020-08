Blackson will make $2.5 million in 2020 after restructuring his deal with the Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This move freed up $1.5 million in cap space for the Texans. Blackson averaged 28.8 defensive snaps per game in 2019 and should push for a starting role in 2020, but he'll need to beat out Charles Omenihu and Carlos Watkins. At the very least, Blackson should play a rotational role.