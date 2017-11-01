Blackson was signed by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blackson was signed off the Patriots' practice squad, which is where he has been the entire season. He hasn't played since 2016, where he recorded just nine tackles (four solo). Regardless of his inexperience, the Texans need depth at defensive end since Joel Heath (knee) and Kendall Langford (back) are both nursing injuries, meaning Blackson could log a high snap count if both can't play.