Play

Blackson (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Blackson will miss his first game since the 2017 season after being limited in practice all week. The fifth-year pro has averaged 29.5 defensive snaps per game this year en route to 12 total tackles. Charles Omenihu is expected to start in Blackson's stead.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories