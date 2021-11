Auclair caught two of two targets for 23 yards and led all tight ends with 36 snaps in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Miami.

That was a season-high snap count for Auclair, who stepped into the Pharaoh Brown (thigh) role. Of the three healthy tight ends, Auclair is the best blocker, which should keep him on the field and active while Brown is out. The targets/catches were his first since Week 5.