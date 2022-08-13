Auclair (knee) is not anticipated to play during the Texans' preseason matchup against the Saints on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Auclair has been dealing with a right knee injury suffered during Houston's practice on July 29. In the sixth-year tight end's absence, fellow backups Teagan Quitoriano, Mason Schreck and Seth Green should see increased usage versus New Orleans.
More News
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Departs from practice with injury•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Re-signs with Houston•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Catches lone target Week 18•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Returns from reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Lands on reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Untargeted in win•