Auclair (knee) is not anticipated to play during the Texans' preseason matchup against the Saints on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Auclair has been dealing with a right knee injury suffered during Houston's practice on July 29. In the sixth-year tight end's absence, fellow backups Teagan Quitoriano, Mason Schreck and Seth Green should see increased usage versus New Orleans.

