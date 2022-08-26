Auclair (knee) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Auclair has been sidelined since July 29 and will not play in any preseason action. The Texans are currently shorthanded at tight end, as both Pharaoh Brown (hamstring) and Teagan Quitoriano (knee) are also sidelined.
More News
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Expected to sit again•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Not expected to suit up Saturday•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Departs from practice with injury•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Re-signs with Houston•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Catches lone target Week 18•
-
Texans' Antony Auclair: Returns from reserve/COVID-19 list•