Auclair (knee) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Auclair has been sidelined since July 29 and will not play in any preseason action. The Texans are currently shorthanded at tight end, as both Pharaoh Brown (hamstring) and Teagan Quitoriano (knee) are also sidelined.

