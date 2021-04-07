Auclair is signing a contract with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It appears to be pretty much anyone's ballgame for the starting tight end job in Houston following the release of veteran starter Darren Fells this offseason. Auclair saw the majority of his reps on special teams last year in Tampa Bay and failed to catch his lone target on the season. Perhaps a change of scenery can jolt the fifth-year pro's career.
