Texans' Austin Deculus: Will remain out
RotoWire Staff
Deculus (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Deculus remains out indefinitely, as was reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com previously. He'll try to return in Week 8 against the Titans.
