Texans' Auzoyah Alufohai: Signs to active roster By RotoWire Staff Dec 22, 2020 at 10:49 pm ET1 min read Alufohai was signed to the Texans' active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.Alufohai will give the Texans some added depth on the defensive line with Brandon Dunn (hip) and P.J. Hall (pectoral) recently placed on IR. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.