Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Cleared to play TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (knee/illness) does not have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against Buffalo.
Al-Shaair popped up on Monday's injury report due to a knee issue and illness, but he was able to shed an injury tag for Thursday's game after practicing in full Wednesday. The veteran linebacker has recorded 32 tackles (11 solo), three pass defenses and one fumble recovery across the Texans' five games since the Week 6 bye.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Estimated as LP to open week•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Working through knee issue•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Paces squad with eight stops Sunday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Nine stops in loss to Denver•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Logs four tackles vs. Niners•