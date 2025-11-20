Al-Shaair (knee/illness) does not have an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against Buffalo.

Al-Shaair popped up on Monday's injury report due to a knee issue and illness, but he was able to shed an injury tag for Thursday's game after practicing in full Wednesday. The veteran linebacker has recorded 32 tackles (11 solo), three pass defenses and one fumble recovery across the Texans' five games since the Week 6 bye.