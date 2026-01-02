Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Cleared to play Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Al-Shaair was able to shake off an injury tag for Week 18 after logging a full practice Friday. The veteran linebacker has accumulated 102 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games and will continue to anchor a Texans defense that has been one of the best units in the NFL this season.
