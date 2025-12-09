Al-Shaair made five tackles and recorded an interception in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs in Week 14.

Houston's defense dominated, but it was still a one-score game when Al-Shaair picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass intended for Travis Kelce deep in Kansas City territory. That set up Houston's final score, a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal, that secured the win for the Texans. The interception was the first of the season for the linebacker, who leads the team with 84 tackles through 13 games.