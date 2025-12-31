Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Al-Shaair may have tweaked his knee during the Texans' 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17, when he logged six tackles (two solo) and an interception. The veteran linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts. Al-Shaair has logged 102 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, marking the third time in his seven-year NFL career that he has cracked the tackling century mark.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Thwarts red-zone drive•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Limited to begin Week 17 prep•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Not playing Sunday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Looking likely to play Week 16•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable with ankle injury•