Al-Shaair (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Al-Shaair may have tweaked his knee during the Texans' 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17, when he logged six tackles (two solo) and an interception. The veteran linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts. Al-Shaair has logged 102 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, marking the third time in his seven-year NFL career that he has cracked the tackling century mark.