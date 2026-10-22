Al-Shaair (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Al-Shaair briefly exited the Texans' Week 6 win over the Jaguars in London, but the hiatus was to be evaluated for a concussion. There was no indication during the game, but the linebacker likely sustained the knee injury in the London victory. It remains to be seen if Wednesday's absence was partially vet rest or if the defensive signal caller is dealing with a more serious issue that could keep him out of the Week 7 game against the Giants.