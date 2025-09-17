Al-Shaair recorded 10 total tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

The 28-year-old linebacker was one of two Texans to register double-digit stops in Monday's loss, finishing second on the team behind Henry To'oTo'o's 11 tackles. Al-Shaair was among the league's most productive inside linebackers in 2024, recording 70 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles over just 11 regular-season contests. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the Texans play the Jaguars in Week 3.