The Texans listed Al-Shaair (knee/illness) as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Al-Shaair managed a knee issue during Week 11 prep and played every single snap during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Titans, when he logged six tackles (one solo). He also appears to be under the weather in addition to working through his knee injury, so his practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against Buffalo on Thursday. Al-Shaair has accumulated 65 tackles (30 solo), six pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through 10 regular-season games.