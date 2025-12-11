Al-Shaair (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Al-Shaair did not practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, but upgraded to full participation Thursday and was cleared of an injury designation for Week 15. The 28-year-old snagged a meaningful interception to help seal the win against Kansas City in Week 14, adding to his eight pass breakups on the season. The seventh-year pro also has 84 tackles (39 solo) and a forced fumble through 13 games this season.