Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Gets in limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Al-Shaair missed Wednesday's practice entirely, but he's beginning to trend in the right direction for Week 16. The starting linebacker generally handles an every-down role on defense for Houston. He'll have one more chance to prove he can handle full practice reps Friday.
