The Texans placed Al-Shaair (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday.

After Al-Shaair was sidelined for this past Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns, the Texans determined that the linebacker's groin injury was significant enough to require surgery, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. While Al-Shaair's procedure isn't considered season-ending, he'll be out for at least the next four games after landing on IR. The Texans' leading tackler with 68 stops over seven appearances, Al-Shaair will likely cede defensive signal-calling duties to Henry To'oTo'o while he's out of commission.