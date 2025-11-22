Al-Shaair posted seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday.

Al-Shaair was given the green light to play Thursday after battling through a knee injury and illness during Week 12 prep. He ended up playing every single defensive snap, and he tipped a Josh Allen pass that was picked off by Calen Bullock late in the second quarter, which led to a Ka'imi Fairbairn 43-yard field goal four plays later. Al-Shaair is up to 71 combined tackles through 11 regular-season games, which surpassed his total during the 2024 season (70 tackles, also over 11 regular-season games).