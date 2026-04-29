Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Lands three-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (thumb) has a agreed to a three-year extension with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Al-Shaair is coming off a 2025 regular season which he recorded 103 tackles and two picks in 16 games en route becoming a Pro Bowl selection. The Texans' starting middle linebacker is bouncing back from an offseason thumb procedure, but a full recovery is expected in advance of the upcoming campaign.
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