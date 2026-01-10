Al-Shaair recorded 103 tackles (48 solo), nine passes defensed (two interceptions), one forced fumble and one recovery over 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Al-Shaair was again the leader of Houston's defense, which was one of the best in the NFL in 2025. He led the team in tackles and earned the highest grades in run defense, coverage and overall performance from Pro Football Focus. The 28-year-old is locked in for one more season and will return as Houston's signal caller in 2026.