Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Leading tackler in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair recorded 103 tackles (48 solo), nine passes defensed (two interceptions), one forced fumble and one recovery over 16 regular-season games in 2025.
Al-Shaair was again the leader of Houston's defense, which was one of the best in the NFL in 2025. He led the team in tackles and earned the highest grades in run defense, coverage and overall performance from Pro Football Focus. The 28-year-old is locked in for one more season and will return as Houston's signal caller in 2026.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Cleared to play Week 18•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Thwarts red-zone drive•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Limited to begin Week 17 prep•