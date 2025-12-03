default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Al-Shaair logged eight tackles (four solo) in Houston's win over the Colts on Sunday.

Al-Shaair led the team in tackles and has now totaled five or more stops in five consecutive games. The 28-year-old will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing during Tampa Bay's Week 14 matchup versus the Chiefs.

More News