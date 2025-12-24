Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Limited to begin Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.
Al-Shaair missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Raiders due to an ankle injury. He logged only one practice -- a limited session Thursday -- last week, so his ability to participate (albeit in a limited capacity) to begin this week is a positive sign. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Al-Shaair is expected to suit up Saturday against the Chargers.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Not playing Sunday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Looking likely to play Week 16•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Gets in limited practice•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Season-high 12 stops in Week 15•