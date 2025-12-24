Al-Shaair (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

Al-Shaair missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Raiders due to an ankle injury. He logged only one practice -- a limited session Thursday -- last week, so his ability to participate (albeit in a limited capacity) to begin this week is a positive sign. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Al-Shaair is expected to suit up Saturday against the Chargers.