Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Logs four tackles vs. Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair registered four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense during the Texans' 44-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Al-Shaair played a season-low 38 defensive snaps Sunday, but the Texans had just 43 snaps on defense as the offense dominated time of possession in a Week 5 blowout win. The veteran linebacker has just seven tackles over the past two games and is up to 32 tackles (19 solo), three pass defenses and one forced fumble over the first five games of the regular season.
