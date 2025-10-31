Al-Shaair posted four tackles (one solo) and a pass defense during the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Al-Shaair played every single defensive snap for a second consecutive game and finished tied for third on the Texans in tackles. His production has dipped as of late; he has accumulated just 17 tackles over his last four games after posting 25 tackles through the first three games of the regular season. Al-Shaair is up to 42 tackles through seven games and is on pace to surpass his total from 2024 (70 tackles across 11 regular-season games).