Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Logs three stops in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair finished Sunday's 26-0 win over Tennessee with three tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass.
This was easily Al-Shaair's lowest tackle of the campaign, but that's partly because the Titans' offense was so overmatched that it had the ball for less than 22 minutes of game time. Al-Shaair added a defensed pass for a Texans defense that dominated from start to finish.
