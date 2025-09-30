default-cbs-image
Al-Shaair finished Sunday's 26-0 win over Tennessee with three tackles (two solo) and a defensed pass.

This was easily Al-Shaair's lowest tackle of the campaign, but that's partly because the Titans' offense was so overmatched that it had the ball for less than 22 minutes of game time. Al-Shaair added a defensed pass for a Texans defense that dominated from start to finish.

